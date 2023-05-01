Eaton (ETN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $167.12 on Monday. Eaton has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.48.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $798,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Eaton by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,597,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,572,000 after buying an additional 379,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Read More

