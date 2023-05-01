eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. eBay accounts for about 2.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.61. 1,190,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,554. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

