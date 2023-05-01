Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,857 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,753 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock valued at $177,370,295. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

