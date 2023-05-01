Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 1,038 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $190.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $191.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.