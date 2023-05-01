Edge Capital Group LLC Has $556,000 Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 141,411 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA stock opened at $12.90 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

