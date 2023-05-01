Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.9% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on WSC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

