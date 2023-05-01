Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $227.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.03. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $238.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

