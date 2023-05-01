Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 583,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 137,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $203.03 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $265.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.