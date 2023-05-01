Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

