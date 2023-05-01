Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $578,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $142.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FANG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.55.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

