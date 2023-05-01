Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,634,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236,199. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.
In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
