Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $13.59 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.7% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $670.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,994. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $667.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $692.39. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,414 shares of company stock worth $28,857,495 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

