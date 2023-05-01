Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $24.91 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.1% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after buying an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,886. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

