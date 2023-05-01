Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group Price Performance

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,763. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.