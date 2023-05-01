Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

V traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $234.40. 1,588,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.34. The firm has a market cap of $440.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

