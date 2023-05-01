Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,289,000 after acquiring an additional 77,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $374,114,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology Trading Down 2.9 %

MU traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,583,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997,279. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

