Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRG. Bank of America increased their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

Evergy Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.04. 308,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,338,137. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 75.15%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

