Edison International (EIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Edison International to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Edison International has set its FY23 guidance at $4.55-4.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.55-$4.85 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 0.0 %

EIX stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.38%.

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Edison International by 1,679.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 162.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.