Egerton Capital UK LLP Makes New $588.79 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,013,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,789,000. Schlumberger makes up 5.1% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned about 0.78% of Schlumberger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.