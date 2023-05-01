Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lifted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.6% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,159,708,560.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,901. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.75 and a 200-day moving average of $351.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.00 and a 12 month high of $404.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $382.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.43.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

