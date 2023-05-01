EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells $1,820,720.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EME traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.62. 376,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.82 and its 200-day moving average is $150.90. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.09. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

