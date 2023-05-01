EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,231,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.6 days.

EML Payments Stock Performance

Shares of EMCHF stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. EML Payments has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42.

Get EML Payments alerts:

EML Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

EML Payments Ltd. engages in the provision of payment solutions and financial services. Its operations include funds disbursement, social and welfare payments, loyalty and rewards programs, loan disbursements, corporate expenses, procurement, and salary packaging. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.