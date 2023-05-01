Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

NYSE ESBA opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

