Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,072,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the March 31st total of 1,168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDVMF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

EDVMF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.57%.

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

