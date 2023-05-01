Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Endonovo Therapeutics Price Performance
Endonovo Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. 60,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endonovo Therapeutics (ENDV)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.