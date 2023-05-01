Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Short Interest Up 15.0% in April

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Endonovo Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. 60,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.03.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of medical devices focused on the rapid healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema, and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, and SofPulse Electroceutical Therapy.

