Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Up 16.8% in April

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 991,800 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 849,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enova International Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ENVA traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,054. Enova International has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.63 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 11.23%. Research analysts predict that Enova International will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $130,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $130,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,982 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,591. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 934.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

