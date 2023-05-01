Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGRO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.16. 3,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.