ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 615,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 278,696 shares.The stock last traded at $58.24 and had previously closed at $58.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

ESAB Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.56.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at $326,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at $2,920,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $16,005,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $683,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

