Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in April

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Escalade by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Escalade by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Escalade by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Escalade during the second quarter worth $409,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Escalade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESCA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.49. 17,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,717. The stock has a market cap of $197.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.17. Escalade has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.14 million for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Escalade’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

ESCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Escalade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

