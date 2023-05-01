Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,848.04 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $222.49 billion and $8.68 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,848.04 or 0.06466387 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00059609 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039255 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018833 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021200 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000214 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000248 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006656 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002743 BTC.
About Ethereum
ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,393,880 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
