Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,848.04 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $222.49 billion and $8.68 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,848.04 or 0.06466387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00059609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00039255 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00018833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00021200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,393,880 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

