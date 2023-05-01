Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.75. 45,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,791. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

