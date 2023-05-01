Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
MRK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.68. 639,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $116.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MRK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
