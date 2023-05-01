Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Exelon stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

