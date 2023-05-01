Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of FOLGF stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 926,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,552. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas resources. Its projects include Beetaloo Basin, Karroo Basin, and Makó Trough. The company was founded on January 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

