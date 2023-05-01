Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance
Shares of FOLGF stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 926,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,552. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
