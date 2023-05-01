Farmland Partners (FPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FPI opened at $10.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $569.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 0.82. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 150.01%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In related news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray R. Wise bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,512.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $409,660. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

