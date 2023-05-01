Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,243.0 days.

Faurecia S.E. Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FURCF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. 148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12. Faurecia S.E. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $27.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €25.00 ($27.47) to €27.00 ($29.67) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms.

