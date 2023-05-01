FD Technologies Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Short Interest Update

FD Technologies Plc (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FD Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FDRVF remained flat at C$21.18 on Monday. FD Technologies has a 1-year low of C$16.44 and a 1-year high of C$31.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.52.
About FD Technologies
