Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of AGM stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.69. The stock had a trading volume of 48,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,405. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824 shares in the company, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.