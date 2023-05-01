Fei USD (FEI) Price Reaches $0.96 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00003385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $33.77 million and $1.17 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019868 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018201 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001102 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,346.33 or 1.00005849 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95700564 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,414,885.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

