Fei USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.97 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $33.97 million and $1.64 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00027071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020126 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018460 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,019.00 or 1.00077448 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95700564 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $1,414,885.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.