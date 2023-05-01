Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

