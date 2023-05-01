Fiduciary Group LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 389.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146,983 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 184,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $5,302,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in AT&T by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,621,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 74,573 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $17.67 during trading on Monday. 8,980,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,982,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.