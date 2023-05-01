Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 88 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $4,589,000. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded down $10.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $493.17. The stock had a trading volume of 733,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.