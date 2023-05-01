Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,159 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.5% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after buying an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $151.89. 646,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,504. The firm has a market cap of $409.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $154.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

