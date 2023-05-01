Fiduciary Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $114.85. 1,504,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,871,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.12. The company has a market cap of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $115.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

