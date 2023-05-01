Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after buying an additional 741,453 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,138,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after buying an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $145.65. 554,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,469. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

