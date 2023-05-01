Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fiduciary Group LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,795,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,131 shares of company stock worth $8,885,245. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.11. The company had a trading volume of 469,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,036,617. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $200.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

