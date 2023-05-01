Fiduciary Group LLC Trims Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.31. 177,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,197. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

