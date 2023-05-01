Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Short Interest Update

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 829,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRPF remained flat at $5.64 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,454. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $7.30.

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

