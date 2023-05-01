Financial Life Advisors Acquires 4,811 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,792,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

VB stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.97. 90,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

